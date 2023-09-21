Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EAT opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

