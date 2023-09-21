Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $37.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.
EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EAT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brinker International Price Performance
NYSE EAT opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Small Cap Retail: Signs of Life in a Dead Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.