Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 322.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

