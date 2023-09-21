Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

