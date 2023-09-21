Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $200.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

