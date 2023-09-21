Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BTF stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
