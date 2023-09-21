Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

