Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.794 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.