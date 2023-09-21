Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

