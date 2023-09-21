Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of VCM opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of C$396.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Featured Stories

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

