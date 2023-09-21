Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
Shares of VCM opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of C$396.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.70.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
