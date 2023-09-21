Steelcase Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

SCS stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 174,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

