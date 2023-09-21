Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,916,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

