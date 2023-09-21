Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $196.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $205.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 187.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

