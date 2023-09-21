Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $514.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $524.76.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

