IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $455.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

