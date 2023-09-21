Héroux-Devtek (HERXF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Héroux-Devtek to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Héroux-Devtek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Héroux-Devtek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Héroux-Devtek 0 1 1 0 2.50 Héroux-Devtek Competitors 440 2085 2766 31 2.45

Earnings and Valuation

Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Héroux-Devtek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Héroux-Devtek is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A 36.96 Héroux-Devtek Competitors $4.95 billion $63.14 million 941.76

Héroux-Devtek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Héroux-Devtek. Héroux-Devtek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Héroux-Devtek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Héroux-Devtek N/A N/A N/A Héroux-Devtek Competitors 0.41% -2.65% 0.40%

Summary

Héroux-Devtek competitors beat Héroux-Devtek on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market. It operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Spain, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Heroux Inc. and changed its name to Héroux-Devtek Inc. in 2000. Héroux-Devtek Inc. was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

