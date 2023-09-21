Financial Analysis: Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) vs. Its Rivals

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Magellan Aerospace to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Magellan Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Magellan Aerospace pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 121.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Aerospace is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A 5.64 Magellan Aerospace Competitors $4.95 billion $63.14 million 941.76

Profitability

Magellan Aerospace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magellan Aerospace. Magellan Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Magellan Aerospace Competitors 0.41% -2.65% 0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Aerospace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magellan Aerospace Competitors 440 2085 2766 31 2.45

Magellan Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.84%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Magellan Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magellan Aerospace is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magellan Aerospace competitors beat Magellan Aerospace on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures assemblies and components, such as stage rocket motors, solid propellant rocket motors, and rocket weapon systems; wire strike protection systems for helicopter safety; space solutions, including small satellite bus platforms, satellite subsystem equipment, as well as offers services for satellite assembly, integration, and testing; and aluminum and magnesium alloy sand castings, such as engine mounted accessory gearbox housings, helicopter power transmission housings, auxiliary power unit inlet and gearbox housings, engine front inlet and intermediate cases, engine front frames and fan cases, pump and accessory drive housings, and environmental control housings. In addition, the company offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul for various engine and components, as well as lifecycle management services to logistics, fleet management, and engineering services. Magellan Aerospace Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

