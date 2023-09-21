Contrasting Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) & GCC (OTCMKTS:GCWOF)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and GCC (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Materials and GCC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 1 1 6 0 2.63 GCC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Materials presently has a consensus price target of $199.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than GCC.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GCC pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagle Materials pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCC pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Eagle Materials and GCC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.15 billion 2.82 $461.54 million $13.11 13.06 GCC N/A N/A N/A $1.90 5.28

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than GCC. GCC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and GCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 21.82% 40.68% 17.18% GCC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GCC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats GCC on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GCC

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime. It distributes its products through distribution centers and independent wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. in March 2021. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Chihuahua, Mexico. GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of CAMCEM, S.A. de C.V.

