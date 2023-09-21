Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Irene Becklund Sells 10,596 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.7 %

HIMS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.