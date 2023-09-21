iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

