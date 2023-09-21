Brett Shirk Sells 4,706 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $12,910.95.

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00.

Fastly Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.