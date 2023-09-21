Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $32,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

