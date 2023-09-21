WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.96 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $135.96 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,051,109,531 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,009,096 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

