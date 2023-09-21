Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.