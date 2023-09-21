Employers (NYSE:EIG) & Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Head to Head Comparison

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Horace Mann Educators’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $713.50 million 1.48 $48.40 million $4.58 8.87 Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 0.86 -$2.60 million ($0.27) -108.44

Employers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Employers pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out -488.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Employers has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Employers and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 14.72% 10.32% 2.65% Horace Mann Educators -0.77% 3.24% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Employers and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Summary

Employers beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed, and variable annuities; and internal revenue code for educator, which allows public school employees and employees of other tax-exempt organizations, such as not-for-profit private schools, to utilize pretax income to make periodic contributions to a qualified retirement plan. Supplemental & Group Benefits segment offers employer-sponsored products including accident, critical illness, limited-benefit fixed indemnity insurance, term life, and short-term and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, such as supplemental heart, cancer, disability, and accident coverage. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

