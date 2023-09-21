Frank B. Holding, Jr. Buys 110 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,377.39 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,178.77.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $15,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,140,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.