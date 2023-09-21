Comparing Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $5.56 billion 1.81 $488.90 million $3.72 40.87 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.67 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 4.45% 10.53% 5.07% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, blowers, and precision stator and rotor kits. The Industrial Systems segment offers AC motors for industrial applications; electric alternators for prime and standby power applications to data centers, distributed energy, microgrid, rental, marine, agriculture, healthcare, mobile, and defense markets; switchgear, switchboards, and control systems for power generation systems; and transfer switch power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and critical applications. The Climate Solutions segment provides fractional horsepower motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for use in residential and light commercial air moving applications; and fractional horsepower motors and blowers for use in white goods, water heating equipment, small pumps, compressors, and fans, and other small appliances. The Motion Control Solutions segment offers bearings; conveyors; conveying automation solutions; disc, gear, grid, elastomeric, and torsionally soft couplings; mechanical power transmission drives and components; gearboxes and gear motors; aerospace components; and special components. This segment serves the food and beverage, bulk handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, aerospace, and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

