Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $31,000 Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $47.87.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

