Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

