Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.56 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

