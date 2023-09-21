PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.38 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

