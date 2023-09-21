Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

