Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $75,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

