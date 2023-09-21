Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,759,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

