Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

