Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

