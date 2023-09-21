Analyzing Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HOYA and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 21.38% 19.48% 15.24% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HOYA and Bureau Veritas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bureau Veritas 2 1 0 0 1.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Given Bureau Veritas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bureau Veritas is more favorable than HOYA.

0.0% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HOYA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOYA and Bureau Veritas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.36 billion 7.06 $1.25 billion $3.25 32.87 Bureau Veritas $5.95 billion 1.93 $491.71 million N/A N/A

HOYA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bureau Veritas.

Summary

HOYA beats Bureau Veritas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of 1,600 offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

