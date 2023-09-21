Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $186.49 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $186.49 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00033094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,899,260 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.