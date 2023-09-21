Head to Head Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RB Global and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $1.73 billion 6.77 $319.66 million $0.92 70.12 Spire Global $80.27 million 1.32 -$89.41 million ($4.08) -1.25

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 5.94% 4.77% 2.00% Spire Global -78.42% -62.56% -24.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares RB Global and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.2% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RB Global and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 9 0 2.90 Spire Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

RB Global currently has a consensus price target of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Spire Global has a consensus price target of $16.26, suggesting a potential upside of 217.66%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than RB Global.

Summary

RB Global beats Spire Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in California, USA.

