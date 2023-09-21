Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.64.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $448.17 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $457.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

