Analyzing Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.95 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -7.08 Willamette Valley Vineyards $33.93 million 0.86 -$650,000.00 ($0.69) -8.57

Analyst Ratings

Willamette Valley Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westrock Coffee. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westrock Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westrock Coffee and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Risk and Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Willamette Valley Vineyards -3.79% -4.68% -1.48%

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

