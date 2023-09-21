American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Tower to earn $9.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $242.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

