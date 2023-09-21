Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of PNW opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

