Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $74.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

