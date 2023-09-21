ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 20,975 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies comprises about 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.61% of BWX Technologies worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 263.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

