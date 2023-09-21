ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 51,399 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.