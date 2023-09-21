ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.33 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,503 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.49% of DXC Technology worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

