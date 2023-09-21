18,093 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AECOM by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM opened at $83.51 on Thursday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

