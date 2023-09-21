Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

