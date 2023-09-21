Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 178,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter.

EUSA stock opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.37.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

