Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.